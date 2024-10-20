GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Muslim women have found their rightful place in society’

Published - October 20, 2024 01:38 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Despite largely being forgotten and undervalued, Muslim women have created their own space and established their rightful place in society, said Shamshad Hussain K.T., Professor, Tirur regional centre of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, here on Saturday.

She said a large number of Muslim women had found their voice through periodicals and other publications in which they frequently wrote. Their role in society comprised a modernist outlook even in the first decades of the 20th century as evidenced by the writings of Haleema Beevi, Ayeesha Mayan, Thankamma Malik, Puthur Amina, P.N. Fathimakutty and others. Some of them wrote Mappila songs, others poems and even a novel, she said at a lecture on ‘Tradition and modernity: the multiple roles of Kerala Muslim women’ at the Kerala Museum here.

Prof. Hussain said they may not have found their rightful place in contemporary narratives as they wrote mostly in ‘Arabi Malayalam’, inaccessible to a larger reading population. Besides, there persists even to this day an unwillingness to recognise women writing, she observed.

Published - October 20, 2024 01:38 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.