Muslim outfits wary of UAE-Israel deal

Kozhikode

17 August 2020 20:13 IST

UAE was forced to succumb to the interests of U.S. imperialism: Jamaat-e-Islami

The U.S.-brokered diplomatic deal between the UAE and Israel has not gone down well with Muslim organisations, which have been espousing the Palestinian cause for years.

Most of them, however, are guarded in their response about the peace accord, which they believe, will impact geopolitics in West Asia. “Already some Muslim nations have hailed the treaty. The deal was inked under the influence of the United States,” E. T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, national organising secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League, said.

He said that the Palestinians had already slammed the decision of the UAE to normalise ties with Israel. “It must be noted that India was the first non-Arab country to recognise the Palestine authority,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Shaikh Muhammad Karakunnu, secretary, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Kerala chapter, said that the UAE was forced to succumb to the interests of U.S. imperialism.

“The decision to recognise Israel is dangerous for Palestine. More Arab countries may follow suit. However, the Palestine cause will be lost. The Palestinians who have been deprived of citizenship have become refugees in their own land, ” he said, adding that his organisation would hold discussions on the development in the coming days.

Kerala Naduvathul Mujahideen ( KNM) president T.P. Abdulla Koya Madani felt that Palestine- Israel conflict had been an international issue for long. But now nations have started taking an individualistic stand for their own national interests. “No religious attribution can be attached to the deal. However, some undercurrents can be seen as its timing has come on the eve of the U.S. Presidential elections,” he said.

Social critic Hameed Chendamangaloor said that Muslim organisations in the State would have to dilute their declared anti- Israeli stand.

“Most organisations have been vociferously opposing the Israeli occupation of the West Bank since 1967. Now the Sunni majority nations appeared to be divided on the extraordinary deal. But they are opposed to Iran more than Israel. At the same time Turkey and Qatar are also supporting the Muslim Brotherhood. Even the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is divided on the newly reached accord,” he said.

Prof. Chendamangaloor also said that anti-Israeli stand of Muslim organisations in the State would not continue with their Palestine propaganda so as not to disturb their relationship with Arab nations especially Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman. Many organisations secure funds from these nations for their activities,” he said, adding that radical outfits also received funds from Iran, Qatar, and Turkey as well.