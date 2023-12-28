Muslim outfits object to module on gender, sexual orientation being presented in National Service Scheme camps

December 28, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

Muslim organisations have objected to one of the modules on gender and sexual orientation that the teachers are presenting in the week-long National Service Scheme (NSS) camp for higher secondary students that began in the State on January 26.

A description of the term ‘gender’ in the module on gender justice or ‘Samadarshan’ says that “while sex is determined biologically, gender is a social construct based on the social norms for males and females which are differential and often perpetuate unequal power relations in society. It defines sexual orientation as each person’s capacity for profound emotional, affection and sexual attraction to, and intimate and sexual relations with, individuals of a different gender or the same gender or more than one gender. It also says that sexual orientation refers to being straight, gay, lesbian, or bisexual, and it is not caused by gender.”

Nasar Faizy Koodathai of the Sunni scholars’ forum Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama pointed out in a recent Facebook post that some people with “extreme liberal thoughts” and “blind, wild beliefs” were behind the module.

“Government schools are not the places to present your inferences. You can have your own guides, modules and camps. You are free to practice it. But we cannot agree with teaching all that to students at the government’s expense,” he says.

Mr. Faizy also called for protests to preserve moral values. He pointed out that though it had been proved that ideas such as LGBTQI+ had proved to be “utter failures” globally, students were being taught them at the government’s expense.

Mr. Faizy said that it was a political agenda, not a scientific fact, to claim that “homosex was genetic” and the guide was silent on reports that “homosexuality was a mental disorder”.

Indian Union Muslim League general secretary P.M.A. Salam, meanwhile, said that schools and NSS camps should not be used as platforms to inject liberalism and unscientific and anti-religious views. He claimed that “dirty things” were being taught through the module and that protests would be held against it.

C.P. Abdulla Basil, a functionary of the Wisdom Islamic Organisation, said that the efforts were to impose unscientific and anti-social gender theories on students.

He claimed that a finding in the module that said homosexuality was determined by a gene had been dismissed three decades ago. Mr. Basil pointed out in a Facebook post that the teachers were now tweaking some of those claims in the camps after objections were being raised against them.