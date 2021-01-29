Muslim outfits controlling LDF, UDF: BJP

Thrissur

29 January 2021 20:39 IST

‘Majority community, Christians not getting their due’

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the State are under the influence of Muslim religious fundamentalists, BJP State president K. Surendran has said.

He was addressing mediapersons after the BJP State committee meeting here on Friday. The BJP would keep equal distance from both, he said. “The IUML and the Jamaat-e-Islami are controlling the UDF. The left front is in alliance with the Popular Front and SDPI,” he said.

Giving clear indication of pro-Christian strategies of the party, Mr. Surendran said the majority community and the Christian community were not getting their due. The Christian leadership had complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that even the welfare measures given by the Centre were not reaching them, he said.

Both the UDF and the LDF were promoting communalism. The Congress had no voice in the UDF. Decisions were taken by the IUML. The UDF should make it clear whether they would give the deputy chief minister post to the IUML if they got power, he said.

“The Congress has not cleared why Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has been kept aside. Mr. Ramesh has been a victim of vote bank politics. People from the majority community have no future in the UDF. The Congress will be finished by this election,” Mr. Surendran said.

The State government and the Chief Minister were trying to take credit of the Central schemes, he alleged.

“It is a lie that 2.5 lakh houses were built under the LIFE project. Houses were built under Prime Minister Awas Yojana. Alappuzha and Kollam bypasses are also achievements of the Centre,” he said.

BJP district president K.K. Anesh Kumar was present.