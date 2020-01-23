Muslim organisations unhappy with SC decision

The Supreme Court's refusal to stay the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) appears to have not gone down well with most Muslim organisations in the State with some even stating the apex court has failed to address the concerns of the community about the controversial law.

The apex court not only declined to take note of the protests at the national-level but also put aside the pleas for postponing the process of the National Population Register (NPR). Incidentally, the Supreme Court had on January 9 dismissed a plea that sought the CAA be declared constitutional.

In December 2019, the BJP-led government legislated the CAA that fast-tracks naturalisation for illegal immigrants from six non-Muslim minority religious groups in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), one of the petitioners in the case and first off the block among Opposition parties to challenge the CAA, said the party would continue to fight the issue legally and democratically. “There is no compromise on the issue. The party will continue with agitations,” K.P.A. Majeed, State secretary of the party, said.

IUML general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty had objected to the Bill when Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled it in the Lok Sabha on the grounds that it was unconstitutional. Besides, the party in the apex court had sought the government to clarify whether the NRC would be implemented throughout the country.

Unhappy with the Supreme Court decision, Popular Front of India (PFI) vice chairman O.M. Salam and general secretary M. Mohammedali Jinnah said the apex court stuck to its technicalities instead of allaying the fears of the people about the discriminatory law.

Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar expressing disappointment over the postponement of the petitions, felt that peaceful protests should continue. About 75% of the citizens were against the CAA, he said.

Jamaat Islamic Kerala Amir M.I. Abdul Azeez felt that the Supreme Court could have put on hold the execution of the CAA in view of the volatile situation in the country. The court had an obligation to protect the rights of the citizens and uphold constitutional values in a democratic country. If the court took a similar stand on important issues, it would adversely affect the faith of the people in judiciary, he said in a statement.

Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen State president T.P. Abdulla Koya Madani and general secretary Muhammed Madani said the Supreme Court was the last resort of the secular democratic forces. However, protests should continue till the CAA was revoked, they said.

The Students Islamic Organisation said the Supreme Court had considered the petitions without respecting the sentiments and protests going on in the country.