Muslim organisations divided over ban on PFI

Muslim organisations in Kerala are divided over the Union Home Ministry’s ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, State president, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), said in a video released from Dubai that his party had always opposed fundamentalist, communalist, and extremist organisations. The government had done what it was supposed to do. He also said such legal actions should be consistent as well.

However, party general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, Deputy Leader of the Opposition, and K.M. Shaji, State secretary, said prohibiting the organisation would not help. M.K. Muneer, IUML MLA, welcomed the ban.

The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the most influential Sunni scholars’ forum in the State, has not officially responded to the development.

One of the factions of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM), welcomed it, saying the PFI had sought for such an action through its extremist activities in society. KNM president T.P. Abdullakoya Madani said the PFI was indulging in the same kind of work being done by the Sangh Parivar.

The Jamaat-e-Islami termed the ban “anti-democratic”. Its Kerala Amir M.I. Abdul Azeez said the government should not cancel the constitutional rights of the people to form organisations and propagate their ideas in society.

The Indian National League called for an ideological debate instead of banning organisations. A release from the party said the Centre should convince the people about the reasons for the ban.