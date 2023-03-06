ADVERTISEMENT

Muslim organisation demand State’s intervention for Maudany’s treatment

March 06, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Sarath Babu George
Muslim Ekopana Samithi chairman Pachalloor Abdussaleem Moulavi inaugurating a dharna in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Muslim Ekopana Samithi (Muslim Coordination Committee) held a dharna outside the Secretariat on Monday demanding the State government’s intervention to ensure expert medical treatment for People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Nasir Maudany, a prime accused in the 2008 Bengaluru bomb blast case.

Samithi chairman Pachalloor Abdussaleem Moulavi inaugurated the agitation that witnessed a large participation of people including religious scholars. He urged the government’s attention towards reports of Mr. Maudany’s deteriorating health. He also deplored the stance adopted by secular organisations that remain ignorant towards State-sponsored terrorism.

Samithi vice-chairman Panipra Ibrahim Moulavi presided over the protest meeting.

