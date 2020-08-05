Muslim League treads cautious line on Ayodhya

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has responded cautiously to Congress leaders’ stand on the beginning of Ram Temple construction at the disputed site at Ayodhya. Even when expressing disagreement with Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s statement welcoming the Ram Temple construction, the IUML has said it does not want to raise a discussion on the matter.
A national leadership meeting of the party anchored from Panakkad, near here, on Wednesday adopted a resolution terming Ms. Vadra’s statement out of place. “We express our disagreement on the statement issued by Priyanka Gandhi on the construction of a temple at Ayodhya and her statement is very much out of place,” said the one-sentence resolution.
However, the party leadership decided not to create an issue out of it considering the sensitivity of the matter. “Babri Masjid dispute was closed with the judgment by the Supreme Court. We don’t want to open any further discussion on it because it will not be good for the country,” IUML organising secretary E.T Mohammed Basheer, MP, told The Hindu.
The party leadership shared the opinion that the “constructive stand” it took in the wake of the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992 had immensely benefited Kerala society. “Many had tried to provoke us in the wake of the razing of the Babri Masjid. But we stood by our constructive and responsible stand. And time proved that the party stance benefited our society,” said Mr. Basheer.
IUML chairman and Kerala president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal presided over the meeting.
