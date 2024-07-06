GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Muslim League leader A.P. Unnikrishnan passes away

Published - July 06, 2024 12:08 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A.P. Unnikrishnan

A.P. Unnikrishnan

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and former Malappuram district panchayat president A.P. Unnikrishnan, 60, died on (July 5) Friday afternoon. He breathed his last at Karuna Cancer Centre at Palathingal near Tirurangadi, where he was under treatment for some time.

Unnikrishnan joined the IUML when he was 15 years old and grew up within the party to become one of its district secretaries. He was State general secretary of the Dalit League.

He was a member of the Malappuram district panchayat for multiple terms, and served as its president for five years from 2015. Hailing from Kannamangalam near Vengara, Unnikrishnan was a member of the Scheduled Castes State level advisory committee and the Khadi Board.

Indian Union Muslim League national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty and State general secretary P.M.A. Salam paying respects to A.P. Unnikrishnan at Vadi Noor Madrasa at Eranipadi near Kunnumpuram on July 5 afternoon.

Indian Union Muslim League national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty and State general secretary P.M.A. Salam paying respects to A.P. Unnikrishnan at Vadi Noor Madrasa at Eranipadi near Kunnumpuram on July 5 afternoon. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

His close links with IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty and Panakkad Syed Shihab Thangal family ensured him a place in the forefront of the party. He came to the IUML when Syed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal was its State president. He maintained good relations with his younger brother Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, and later with the current president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal.

Unnikrishnan’s body was brought to Malappuram district panchayat office, and later to Vadi Noor Madrasa at Eranippadi, Kunnumpuram, where hundreds of Muslim League workers and leaders paid their last respects.

A.P. Unnikrishnan (middle) with IUML leaders P.K. Kunhalikutty and the late Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal at Panakkad. A file photo.

A.P. Unnikrishnan (middle) with IUML leaders P.K. Kunhalikutty and the late Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal at Panakkad. A file photo. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mr. Kunhalikutty, paying tributes to Unnikrishnan, said that he played a big role in brightening the secular face of the Muslim League. “The party considered him not as a representative of a community, but as one of its top leaders,” he said.

Mr. Kunhalikutty reminisced Unnikrishnan’s endearing proximity to all members of the Shihab Thangal family. “He stood with me like a rock in times of crisis,” he said.

Unnikrishnan is survived by wife Sushama, and children Sudheesh, Sajith, Smiji and Sharat. His funeral will take place at Parappanchina cemetery near Vengara at 10 a.m. on (July 6) Saturday.

Malappuram / death / Indian Union Muslim League

