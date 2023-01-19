ADVERTISEMENT

Muslim Jamaath’s Sunni ideology meet today

January 19, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Muslim Jamaath (KMJ), the Sunni group led by Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, will hold an ‘ideology conference’ here on Friday evening. The meeting, according to KMJ office-bearers, will be in reply to the mega State-level conference of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen held a few weeks ago at Kozhikode.

KMJ State secretary and Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari will inaugurate the meet at 4.30 p.m. Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama (Kanthapuram group) State president E. Sulaiman Musliar will preside over the function.

The KMJ is organizing the ‘ideology meet’ in association with the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham, Sunni Students Federation, Sunni Jamiyyathul Muallimeen, and Sunni Management Association.

