Muslim Jamat seeks action against ‘hate-mongers’

The Kerala Muslim Jamat (KMJ) has demanded that stern action be initiated against those who attempt to spread hatred in society. “There should be no discrimination when acting against divisive forces. None should be allowed, no matter Muslim, Christian, or Hindu, to spread communal hatred and embitterment in society,” said the district committee of the Muslim Jamat here on Wednesday.

It warned people to remain vigilant against attempts by vested groups to spread fundamentalist ideologies and create communal divide. It said political parties and youth could not wash their hands of “misusing even children to push their agenda.”

The Muslim Jamat called upon socio-cultural, religious and political organisations from sharing platforms with “such forces creating communal divide in society.”

“Those trying to spread hatred and create communal divide in the name of religion are two sides of the same coin. The arms of the law should be firm and harsh with such people. People should support action against such forces,” said the Jamat.

KMJ district president Koottambara Abdurahman Darimi presided over the meeting. P.M. Mustafa, Vadassery Hasan Musliar, C.K.U. Moulavi, Abdruahman Saqafi, P.K.M. Saqafi, Alavikutty Faizy, P.K.M. Basheer, and K.P. Jamal spoke.