ADVERTISEMENT

Muslim Jamat presents 5,000 Santhwanam volunteers

Published - November 05, 2024 11:44 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Santhwanam volunteers attending a training session at Padanthara Markaz at Padanthorai near Gudalur.

The Padanthara Markaz campus at Padanthorai near Gudalur witnessed a large gathering of Santhwanam volunteers from across Kerala, Ooty, Bengaluru, and Lakshadweep on Sunday as they renewed a pledge to dedicate themselves to the service of humanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Muslim Jamaat president and Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar formally presented them to humanitarian service.

As many as 5,106 volunteers from 120 zones in Kerala gathered at Padanthara Markaz and underwent a 50-hour training. Fifty members from each zone were selected for the Santhwanam Emergency Team (SET).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) presented a three-year project detailing how to go about doing humanitarian work.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar dedicating Santhwanam volunteers to the service of humanity at Padanthara Markaz.

Kerala Muslim Jamat Nilgiri district president K.P. Mohammed Haji hoisted the flag. SYS Santhwanam president Devarshola Abdussalam Musliar presided over the function. SYS president Syed Thwaha Saqafi inaugurated the function.

Experts addressed volunteers in such different areas as health, mind, body, obedience, and inspiration. Mohammed Abdul Hakeem Azhari, and Mohammed Farook Naeemi were among those who led different sessions.

Kerala Muslim Jamat secretary Sulaiman Saqafi Maliyekkal and Aboobacker Padikkal presented the vision and mission. Scholar Ponmala Abdul Khadir Musliar inaugurated the valedictory session. Wandoor Abdurahman Faizy presided.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US