Muslim Jamat presents 5,000 Santhwanam volunteers

The Padanthara Markaz campus at Padanthorai near Gudalur witnessed a large gathering of Santhwanam volunteers from across Kerala, Ooty, Bengaluru, and Lakshadweep on Sunday as they renewed a pledge to dedicate themselves to the service of humanity.

Kerala Muslim Jamaat president and Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar formally presented them to humanitarian service.

As many as 5,106 volunteers from 120 zones in Kerala gathered at Padanthara Markaz and underwent a 50-hour training. Fifty members from each zone were selected for the Santhwanam Emergency Team (SET).

The Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) presented a three-year project detailing how to go about doing humanitarian work.

Kerala Muslim Jamat Nilgiri district president K.P. Mohammed Haji hoisted the flag. SYS Santhwanam president Devarshola Abdussalam Musliar presided over the function. SYS president Syed Thwaha Saqafi inaugurated the function.

Experts addressed volunteers in such different areas as health, mind, body, obedience, and inspiration. Mohammed Abdul Hakeem Azhari, and Mohammed Farook Naeemi were among those who led different sessions.

Kerala Muslim Jamat secretary Sulaiman Saqafi Maliyekkal and Aboobacker Padikkal presented the vision and mission. Scholar Ponmala Abdul Khadir Musliar inaugurated the valedictory session. Wandoor Abdurahman Faizy presided.