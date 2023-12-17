ADVERTISEMENT

Muslim Jamat holds prayer meeting for Palestine

December 17, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Muslim Jamat State general secretary Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari leading a prayer meeting for Palestine in Malappuram on December 17. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The Kerala Muslim Jamat held a special prayer meeting in Malappuram on December 17 night for the suffering people of Palestine. The meeting called upon the global nations to support the United Nations in its attempts to stop Israeli bombardments.

The meeting said Israel was waging a war that had no parallels in history. Kerala Muslim Jamat State general secretary Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari opened the meeting. District president Koottampara Abdurahman Darimi presided.

Kerala Muslim Jamat leaders Syed Habeeb Koya Thangal and Syed K.K.S. Thangal led the prayers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala / Palestine

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US