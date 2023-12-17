Muslim Jamat holds prayer meeting for Palestine

December 17, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Kerala Muslim Jamat held a special prayer meeting in Malappuram on December 17 night for the suffering people of Palestine. The meeting called upon the global nations to support the United Nations in its attempts to stop Israeli bombardments.

The meeting said Israel was waging a war that had no parallels in history. Kerala Muslim Jamat State general secretary Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari opened the meeting. District president Koottampara Abdurahman Darimi presided.

Kerala Muslim Jamat leaders Syed Habeeb Koya Thangal and Syed K.K.S. Thangal led the prayers.