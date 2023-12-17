GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Muslim Jamat holds prayer meeting for Palestine

December 17, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Muslim Jamat State general secretary Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari leading a prayer meeting for Palestine in Malappuram on December 17.

Kerala Muslim Jamat State general secretary Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari leading a prayer meeting for Palestine in Malappuram on December 17. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The Kerala Muslim Jamat held a special prayer meeting in Malappuram on December 17 night for the suffering people of Palestine. The meeting called upon the global nations to support the United Nations in its attempts to stop Israeli bombardments.

The meeting said Israel was waging a war that had no parallels in history. Kerala Muslim Jamat State general secretary Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari opened the meeting. District president Koottampara Abdurahman Darimi presided.

Kerala Muslim Jamat leaders Syed Habeeb Koya Thangal and Syed K.K.S. Thangal led the prayers.

Related Topics

Kerala / Palestine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.