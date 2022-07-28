Muslim Jamat flays Venkitaraman’s appointment as Collector

Plans protest marches to Secretariat and collectorates

The Kerala Muslim Jamat (KMJ) headed by Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar has sought the revocation of the appointment of Sriram Venkitaraman as Alappuzha District Collector.

Dr. Venkitaraman has been facing court proceedings after he caused the death of journalist K.M. Basheer in a drunk driving-related accident in Thiruvananthapuram on August 3, 2019.

The KMJ said it would launch a vigorous agitation if the government did not revoke Dr. Venkitaraman’s appointment.

Activists will take out marches to all 14 collectorates and the Secretariat on Saturday, demanding justice for the journalist who “died because of the callous behaviour of Dr. Venkitaraman.”

KMJ leaders said here on Thursday that appointing a civil servant who was facing trial for a criminal act having the powers of a District Magistrate was tantamount to calling the country’s law in question.

“It is against rules. Dr. Venkitaraman’s appointment is in violation of the Union Government order of September 14, 1992 proscribing the government from giving influential positions to civil servants facing court proceedings and those whose conduct is under investigation,” KMJ leaders said.

They added that Dr. Venkitaraman had not only caused the death of Basheer by negligent driving but also tried to destroy evidence. “His appointment as Collector is like challenging the public,” the KMJ said.

The Palakkad district committee of the KMJ, at a press briefing, said that the government proved that it was with the victor and not with the victim. “We want the government to change this stand,” district secretary Shoukath Haji said.