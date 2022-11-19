Muslim Jamat contests gender arguments

November 19, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

It also warned that the draft document with potential to help the educational progress of the Kerala society should not be allowed to be misused for vested interests of a small group

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Muslim Jamat Malappuram district president Koottampara Abdurahman Darimi inaugurating a discussion on new education reform document in Malappuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The Kerala Muslim Jamat (KMJ) has warned against the argument put forth by those supporting gender neutrality that ‘gender’ difference has been created by the society. It also warned that the draft education policy with potential to help the educational progress of the Kerala society should not be allowed to be misused for vested interests of a small group.

A discussion on the right-and-wrong of the draft policy held here on November 19, 2022, exhorted the government to focus on things which are good for the society. KMJ district president Koottampara Abdurahman Darimi inaugurated the discussion.

Risala Weekly editor Mohammedali Kinaloor presented the subject. Kerala School Teachers Association state treasurer T.K.M. Shafi, Kerala Pradesh School Teachers Association sub-district secretary Abdul Jaleel, and KSTU district vice president Ismail Poothenari presented their respective views. Shakir Arimbra was the moderator.

