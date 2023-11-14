HamberMenu
Muslim Jamaath calls for stiff resistance to Israeli onslaught

November 14, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Muslim Jamaath on Monday strongly condemned the Israeli onslaught in Palestine and urged the global community to oppose the indirect support provided by by “imperialist forces towards such acts of terror”.

The demands were raised at a meeting of the Jamaath central executive committee chaired by president K.M. Hashim Haji. State executive committee member U.C. Abdul Majeeb inaugurated the meeting. State secretary A. Saifudeen Haji, Hydrose Haji Ernakulam, Samastha Mushavara member Abdurahman Saqafi, Muhammed Shareef Saqafi, Siddique Jouhari and Siyad Kaliyikkavila also spoke..

