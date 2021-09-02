Muslim Jamaat seeks bifurcation of Malappuram district

The Kerala Muslim Jamaat has said that bifurcation of Malappuram district would be a must for the overall development of the region.

A development draft submitted by the Muslim Jamaat to District Development Commissioner (DDC) Prem Krishnan on Wednesday underscored that Malappuram’s population was about to touch 50 lakh.

“When the district was formed 50 years ago, its population was 14 lakh. Today, it is going to be 50 lakh. The district needs what is due to it by its population ratio,” said the Muslim Jamaat.

It pointed out that it was high time that the authorities started considering the bifurcation of the district and its taluks and villages. The 20 per cent seat increase for higher secondary schools will bring more trouble to the classes, it said, demanding that the problems in the higher secondary sector should be addressed by introducing new batches and courses.

The Jamaat demanded that unaided high schools should be upgraded to higher secondary and the students on such campuses should be given all concessions and rights enjoyed by their counterparts in government and aided campuses.

Kerala Muslim Jamaat vice president Sayed K.K.S. Thangal, general secretary P.M. Mustafa Kodoor, K.P. Jamal Karulai, Yusuf Perimbalam and Sirajuddin Kidangayam submitted the memorandum.