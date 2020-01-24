Muslim family’s decision to discontinue water supply to Dalit colony kicks up row in Kerala

The decision of a Muslim family to discontinue water supply to the residents of a Dalit colony near Valanchery in the district has kicked up a row, with the Sangh Parivar linking the issue with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

District authorities said here on Friday that it was a personal issue and had nothing to do with the CAA.

The BJP alleged that the residents of the Cherukunnu SC colony were denied drinking water after some members of the colony attended the party’s Janajagratha Sadas in support of the CAA.

The issue assumed wider and murkier proportions when BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje tweeted saying that Malappuram was taking baby steps to become a Pakistan.

The Muslim family in question denied the allegation, saying that the water supply was discontinued because of technical issues.

The water supply system of the panchayat to the Dalit colony had not been functioning for about a year. Several households at the colony have been depending on the benevolence of the Muslim family in the neighbourhood for water.

Local residents said that the timing of the discontinuation of the water supply coincided with the CAA protests, and it was used as a weapon to further the hatred between two communities.

Revenue authorities said there were working to re-establish water supply to the colony.