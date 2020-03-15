Kerala

Muslim families grow lotuses for temples in Kerala village

K.K. Mustafah 15 March 2020 12:04 IST
Updated: 15 March 2020 10:19 IST
1 / 7

First blush Ashraf plucking lotuses at Pallar Kayal in Thirunavaya in Malappuram district of Kerala for supplying to temples in the State and outside. Muslims in the village have been in this line of work for half a century.
Photo: K. K. Mustafah
Full bloom Irshad C.P., a farmer, busy at a lotus pond.
Photo: K. K. Mustafah
A view from Thamara Kayal in Valiyaparappur Kayal in Thirunavaya, Malappuram District.
Photo: K. K. Mustafah
Pick of the lot The lotus buds being graded on a canoe at Cheriyaparappur Kayal.
Photo: K. K. Mustafah
On the fly Farmer collecting the buds at Valiyaparappur Kayal
Photo: K. K. Mustafah
Orderly work Tagged for transport to a temple.
Photo: K. K. Mustafah
Adorning the deity A worker stringing a lotus garland at the Hanuman temple inside the Tippu Fort in Palakkad.
Photo: K. K. Mustafah

For over 50 years, the Muslim families of Thirunavaya village have been growing lotuses for supply to major temples, including those at Thrissur, Guruvayur, Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore

As the mist slowly lifts from the water, a group of men bend down to meticulously start plucking the lotus buds that cover the lake’s surface. These buds will travel to temples across Kerala and other States.

The men are all Muslim and Edakkulam, also known as Thamara Kayal or ‘lotus lake’, is in Thirunavaya, a predominantly Muslim village in Kerala’s Malappuram district. Here, some 1,500 acres of waterbodies are filled with lotus blooms: Valiyaparappur Kayal, Cheriyaparappur Kayal, Pallar Kayal and Manneduthakund and more.

For over 50 years, the Muslims of Thirunavaya have been growing lotuses for supply to major temples, including those at Thrissur, Guruvayur, Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore.

Advertising
Advertising

“There are no restrictions from the temples or from our community. Everyone appreciates our work,” says lotus farmer Chakkali Parambil Musthafa. Aslam Karakkadan, who has been growing lotuses for over 25 years, says, “The buds are sold for ₹2 to ₹5 a piece, depending on their size.”

The other members of these families transport the flowers to temples. “We supply 7,000 to 8,000 flowers on an average each day,” says Karakkadan. “The Guruvayur temple requires 400 flowers a day.”

“The returns are lower than for other crops,” says Musthafa, “but the goodwill generated is enormous.”

Trending on The Hindu

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India
Avian flu: Culling of birds begins in Malappuram
Coronavirus updates, March 15, 2020 | No fresh cases in Kerala, says Pinarayi Vijayan
Coronavirus | Number of confirmed cases in India crosses 100
Coronavirus | Delhi reports India’s second COVID-19 death
Comments
More In Multimedia Photos Kerala
religion and belief
photography
Kerala