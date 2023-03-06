ADVERTISEMENT

Muslim actor’s decision to ‘remarry’ under Special Marriage Act in Kerala brings debate on women’s right for equality back into focus

March 06, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The couple who got married under Muslim Personal Law have decided to remarry on March 8, International Women’s Day

K S Sudhi
The alleged discrimination against women in the Muslim Personal Law (MPL) and the campaign for claiming the Constitutional rights of equality for women have been brought back into focus with a Muslim actor and lawyer deciding to remarry under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

C. Shukkur, a lawyer from Kasaragod who had played a namesake character who is also a lawyer in the hit Malayalam movie Nna Thaan Case Kodu, has set social media on fire with his announcement to remarry his wife Sheena Shukkur once again under the Act. The couple, who got married earlier under the MPL, have decided to remarry on March 8, International Women’s Day.

Incidentally, Mr. Shukkur had been supporting the campaign against alleged discrimination in the MPL. Khuran Sunnath Society, an NGO, had moved the Supreme Court challenging the provisions of the MPL which, according to them, was discriminatory on matters of inheritance. While a son could fully inherit the wealth of his parents, a single girl child would receive only half of their wealth. It would be two-thirds of the share if the Muslim parents had more than one girl child, and the relatives of the deceased persons too would become the legal heirs of the property, they had pointed out.

However, the State had prepared a statement of facts in the case supporting the Shariat law which women have termed as discriminatory in content.

“My daughters should get equal treatment just like sons of Muslim parents when it comes to inheriting property,” said Mr. Shukkur. “The registration of marriage under the Act will take away my right to marry more than one woman and the right of my wife to exercise Khula, the procedure by which she can secure a divorce,” he added.

An official of the State Registration department said Section 15 of the Act makes it valid to register a marriage which had been solemnised under any customary marriage. One need not annul the ceremonial marriage for registering it under the Act. Once registered, the provisions of the Act will govern all aspects of the couple regarding marriage, divorce, maintenance and inheritance of property, he said.

CONNECT WITH US