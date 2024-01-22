ADVERTISEMENT

Muslih Madathil elected Mayor of Kannur

January 22, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

Muslih Madathil of the Indian Union Muslim League who has been elected Mayor of the Kannur Corporation. | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

Muslih Madathil of the Indian Union Muslim League with party workers after he took charge as the Kannur Corporation Mayor on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

Muslih Madathil of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has been elected the fifth Mayor of the Kannur city Corporation. He represents ward no. 42 of the civic body.

His election follows the resignation of T.O. Mohanan.

In a decisive electoral contest, Mr. Madathil, representing the United Democratic Front, secured an impressive victory by garnering 36 votes. His opponent, N. Sukanya of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) got only 18 votes. Surprisingly, one vote from the LDF side was polled in favour of Mr. Madathil. Member of ward no. 4 Shaiju abstained from the election process.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector Arun K. Vijayan, serving as the District Election Officer, oversaw the election proceedings as the Chief Returning Officer. The electoral process commenced at 11 a.m. and by 12 noon, counting of votes concluded.

The oath-taking ceremony occurred around 12.15 p.m. where the District Collector administered the oath to the new Mayor. Mr. Mohanan garlanded Mr. Madathil on his victory.

District Congress Committee president Martin George; IUML district president Abdul Kareem Cheleri; other UDF leaders; and Election Division Deputy Collector Littie Joseph were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US