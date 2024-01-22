Muslih Madathil elected Mayor of Kannur

January 22, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Kannur

Muslih Madathil of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has been elected the fifth Mayor of the Kannur city Corporation. He represents ward no. 42 of the civic body.

His election follows the resignation of T.O. Mohanan.

In a decisive electoral contest, Mr. Madathil, representing the United Democratic Front, secured an impressive victory by garnering 36 votes. His opponent, N. Sukanya of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) got only 18 votes. Surprisingly, one vote from the LDF side was polled in favour of Mr. Madathil. Member of ward no. 4 Shaiju abstained from the election process.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector Arun K. Vijayan, serving as the District Election Officer, oversaw the election proceedings as the Chief Returning Officer. The electoral process commenced at 11 a.m. and by 12 noon, counting of votes concluded.

The oath-taking ceremony occurred around 12.15 p.m. where the District Collector administered the oath to the new Mayor. Mr. Mohanan garlanded Mr. Madathil on his victory.

District Congress Committee president Martin George; IUML district president Abdul Kareem Cheleri; other UDF leaders; and Election Division Deputy Collector Littie Joseph were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.