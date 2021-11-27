Kerala

Musical tribute to Vellappally released

Mata Amritanandamayi releasing 'Sanganathanjali', a musical tribute to Vellappally Natesan at Amritapuri in Kollam on Friday.  

Mata Amritanandamayi has released ‘Sanganathanjali,’ a musical tribute to Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary and SN Trust secretary Vellappally Natesan, featuring various artists at Amritapuri in Kollam.

Mata Amritanandamayi released the CD by handing over a copy to SNDP Yogam vice president Thushar Vellappally on Friday. The musical tribute was released on the occasion of the 25th anniversary celebrations of Mr. Natesan’s ascension to leadership roles in the SNDP Yogam and SN Trust.

Mata Amritanandamayi said Mr. Natesan’s leadership skills and services to society were exemplary.

Mata Amritanandamayi Math vice chairman Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, SNDP Yogam Devaswom secretary Arayakandy Santhosh and others attended the function.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2021 8:09:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/musical-tribute-to-vellappally-released/article37724423.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY