Musical dedication marks Chembai’s 50th death anniversary

The 50th death anniversary of legendary Carnatic musician Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar was celebrated with a variety of programmes at Poozhikkunnu Sree Krishna Temple, Ottappalam, on Wednesday.

It was at this temple that Chembai conducted his last musical concert on October 16, 1974. He breathed his last within hours after the concert. Those who attended that concert have testified that Chembai left enough indications about his impending death at the concert.

The golden jubilee of the maestro’s death was celebrated by Poozhikkunnu Sree Krishna Temple’s Chembai Memorial Committee. The day-long programme began with an Ashtapati, followed by a reception given to Chembai’s famed Tanpura brought from Chembai’s house at Kottayi.

It was followed by a recital of Pancharatna Kritis by a group of musicians led by Mannur Rajakumaranunni, Vellinezhi Subramaniam, and Sadanam Harikumar.

The Pancharatna Kritis, also known as Pancharatna Keerthanas, are a set of five devotional songs composed by the 18th-century Carnatic legend Thyagaraja. The esteemed Kritis are often performed collectively during festivals.

It was followed by Carnatic concerts by Vellinezhi Subramaniam, Sadanam Harikumar, Gayatri Sasikumar, E.V. Pradeep, Pushpa Prabhakar, Aluva Gopakumar, Aliparamba Anil Kumar, Guruvayur Bhagyalakshmi, Suryanandan Thalassery, and Vijayasree Haridas.

Olappamanna Neelakandan Namboothiripad inaugurated the Chembai commemoration in the afternoon. Mannur Rajakumaranunni presided over the function. P.N. Subbaraman, secretary of the Palghat Fine Arts Society, was the chief guest.

Olappamanna Ravi Namboothiripad welcomed the gathering. Programme general convener M. Subhash welcomed the gathering. Olappamanna Hari Namboothiripad proposed a vote of thanks.

Mr. Subbaraman said Chembai’s legacy would continue to dominate the music world as long as the Carnatic genre of music existed. Known for his powerful voice and majestic style of singing, Chembai had left a legacy that was being worshipped not only by his disciples across the world, but by the lovers of Carnatic music in general.

Chembai had more than 1,000 disciples, prominent among them being Chembai Narayana Bhagavather, Mangu Thampuran, P. Leela, K.J. Yesudas, and V.V. Subramaniam.

Chembai was bestowed with such prominent awards as Padma Bhushan, Sangeetha Kalasikshamani, Sangeet Natak Akademi, and Sangeetha Kalanidhi. More than six decades, Chembai had sung in dedication for Guruvayurappan. The famed Chembai music festival being held as part of Guruvayur Ekadashi is in acknowledgement for Chembai.

