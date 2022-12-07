Musical and cultural events lined up to enliven IFFK

December 07, 2022 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Preparations under way for the upcoming 27th International Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The State Chalachitra Academy has lined up cultural and musical events to enliven the evenings at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Purbayen Chatterjee, the renowned sitar performer who brings with him a blend of Indian classical and contemporary world music, will perform on the opening day of the festival at Nishagandhi.

Cultural programmes will be held in the evening from the second to the seventh day of the festival at the Tagore theatre premises, the main venue of the festival. The band Soul of the Folk led by Athul Narukara will perform on December 10. Tamil Rock band Jhanu will perform on December 11. Musician M.S. Baburaj’s granddaughter Nimisha Salim will perform her repertoire of ghazals on December 12.

The bands Thamarassery Churam and Chumaduthangi will be performing the next day. On the penultimate day of the festival, South Indian playback singer and State Film Award winner Pradeep Kumar will perform solo, followed by Arun Sukumar and Nithya Mammen’s ‘Remembering Kishore Da and Latha Ji’, paying tribute to the late musical legends.

Meanwhile, distribution of delegate passes is progressing at the festival. The organisers opened up a few more slots for registration following popular demand. Close to 12,000 delegate pass registrations have been done till now, according to the organisers.

