Music director John P. Varkey dies 

John P. Varkey | Photo Credit: TH

Malayalam film composer, rock music artist and guitarist John P. Varkey collapsed and died in his house at Mannuthy, near here, on Monday. He was 51.

He was music director for many films including Kammattippadam, Frozen, Eada, Unnam, and Olipporu. He had also given music for a few Kannada and Telugu songs. John P. Varkey was member of many popular music bands including Avial.

He was selected as best music director at the Madrid Imagine India International Film Festival for the film Frozen.