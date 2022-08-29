Music director John P. Varkey dies
Malayalam film composer, rock music artist and guitarist John P. Varkey collapsed and died in his house at Mannuthy, near here, on Monday. He was 51.
He was music director for many films including Kammattippadam, Frozen, Eada, Unnam, and Olipporu. He had also given music for a few Kannada and Telugu songs. John P. Varkey was member of many popular music bands including Avial.
He was selected as best music director at the Madrid Imagine India International Film Festival for the film Frozen.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.