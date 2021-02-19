Kerala

Music director Issac Thomas Kottukapally passes away in Chennai

Music director Issac Thomas Kottukapally passed away in Chennai on Thursday, family sources said. He was 72.

Kottukapally had received the National Award for Best Background Music for Malayalam film 'Adaminte Makan Abu' in 2010.

Also read: Adaminte Makan Abu, official entry for Oscar Awards

He composed music for many films including 'Sancharam', 'Kutty Srank', 'Swaham', 'Bhavam' and 'Kunjananthante Kada', among others.

Also read: Best Feature Film Award for Kutty Srank

Born in Pala in Kerala's Kottayam district, he studied direction and screenplay at the Pune Film Institute.

After completing his music course from the American Teachers' School at Kodaikanal, Kottukapally attended the Trinity College of Music in London and passed sixth grade in piano.

He had also received the State Film Awards for Best Background Music for four films — 'Bhavam' (2002), 'Margam' (2003), 'Sancharam' and 'Oridam' (2004).

Kottukapally entered the world of cinema through K.G. George's movie 'Mannu'. Later, he assisted director G. Aravindan.

He co-wrote the screenplays for films like 'Thampu', 'Kummati' and Esthappan. It was with 'Esthappan' that Kottukapally stepped into the background music scene.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2021 11:17:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/music-director-issac-thomas-kottukapally-passes-away-in-chennai/article33877276.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY