Music director Issac Thomas Kottukapally passes away in Chennai

Music director Issac Thomas Kottukapally passed away in Chennai on Thursday, family sources said. He was 72.
Kottukapally had received the National Award for Best Background Music for Malayalam film 'Adaminte Makan Abu' in 2010.
Also read: Adaminte Makan Abu, official entry for Oscar Awards
He composed music for many films including 'Sancharam', 'Kutty Srank', 'Swaham', 'Bhavam' and 'Kunjananthante Kada', among others.
Also read: Best Feature Film Award for Kutty Srank
Born in Pala in Kerala's Kottayam district, he studied direction and screenplay at the Pune Film Institute.
After completing his music course from the American Teachers' School at Kodaikanal, Kottukapally attended the Trinity College of Music in London and passed sixth grade in piano.
He had also received the State Film Awards for Best Background Music for four films — 'Bhavam' (2002), 'Margam' (2003), 'Sancharam' and 'Oridam' (2004).
Kottukapally entered the world of cinema through K.G. George's movie 'Mannu'. Later, he assisted director G. Aravindan.
He co-wrote the screenplays for films like 'Thampu', 'Kummati' and Esthappan. It was with 'Esthappan' that Kottukapally stepped into the background music scene.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath