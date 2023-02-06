Music bands set a vibrant tone at ITFoK 

February 06, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Thrissur

A heady concoction of electrifying music after captivating theatre performances. A true celebration it is.

The 13th International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) has lined up four extravagant music programmes by internationally and nationally famous music bands to treat theatre buffs. Performances by Indian Ocean, a pioneer in fusion and folk rock in the country, on Sunday night was the first in the thrilling line-up of bands.

With an energy-packed live performance, Indian Ocean took the huge audience into a frenzied mood. The crowd danced with abandon to the mesmerising fusion music which combined classical ragas with rock.

Along with fusion performances, the band captivated the music lovers with popular songs from the films Masaan and Black Friday. The band integrated the themes of Sufism, environment, mythology and fight against injustice in its music.

The one-and-a-half hour performance by the band was led by bass guitarist and vocalist Rahul Ram.

India’s well-known theatre director Roysten Abel’s spectacular concert Manganiyar Seduction is another eagerly awaited programme. Touring the world since 2006, the concert will be staged on the concluding day of the ITFoK on February 14.

Manganiyar Seduction features around 40 Manganiyar folk musicians from Jaisalmer, Barmer and Jodhpur areas of Rajasthan. The Manganiyars consider themselves as the descendants of Rajputs. Their songs have been passed on from generations to generations as a form of oral history of the Thar Desert. The sets of the concert are a combination of the Hawa Mahal in Jaipur and the Red Light district of Amsterdam.

For the performance on February 14, the Manganiyar musicians will be seated in “red-curtained cubicles”.

Popular Malayalam alternative rock band Avial will perform on February 10. The performance is a tribute to guitarist and composer John P. Varkey.

Band Pulli Parava from Lakshadweep, a musical crossover, will stage their performance on February 8.