Museum, Sree Chithra Gallery in Thiruvananthapuram to reopen on September 14

After nearly four-and-a-half months, the Department of Museums and Zoos has decided to reopen the Napier Museum, Natural History Museum, Sree Chithra Art Gallery, and the Botanical Garden on the zoo and museum campus in Thiruvananthapuram to the public on Tuesday in adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The city zoo and the children’s park will not open for the time being. Although the COVID-19 casegraph in the State has come down a bit, in the interests of animal safety, authorities will monitor the situation for two more weeks before taking a decision on reopening the zoo, most likely at the beginning of October.

The zoo and the museum were closed to the public on April 23, 2021 in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

On reopening, 25 persons will be allowed at a time at the Napier Museum and the Natural History Museum, and 20 at the Sree Chitra Art Gallery.

Distancing will also be observed at the ticketing counters. Twenty-five persons will be given tickets, and only after a break of half-an-hour will the next 25 tickets be issued. Thermal scanners will be used to screen visitors, and sanitisers will be made available. Masks are compulsory. Staff at the ticketing counter will also be provided with face shields and gloves.

People visiting the Botanical Garden will have to wear masks and walk in one direction. The ‘watch and ward’ staff on the premises have been trained in ensuring physical distancing.

Vaccination of employees has been taken up after including the department in the priority list. Three homoeo camps for COVID-19 prevention have also been conducted. Nevertheless, those coming in direct contact with visitors will be asked to remain vigilant. Other employees will have to maintain physical distancing, zoo authorities said.

If there is crowding in any area of the museums, visitors will be directed to other areas and allowed to return to the displays once the crowding has been controlled.

There will be no change in the timings of the facilities.