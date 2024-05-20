Museum in honour of E.K. Nayanar opened in Kannur

The E.K. Nayanar Museum at Burnassery in Kannur, part of the E.K. Nayanar Academy, was inaugurated on Sunday offering visitors an immersive journey through the life and struggles of the revered leader. The museum which opened on 20th death anniversary of late Chief Minister provides a heartwarming experience with a stunning view.

Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by the ‘Raised fist’ salute sculpture, symbolising the fighting spirit of oppressed. The museum features personal items used by Nayanar, with the centerpiece being a life-size silicone statue of the leader.

A notable exhibit is the recreation of Nayanar’s study from his home at Kalliasseri in Kannur with the original table and pen he used.

The museum offers an innovative installation where visitors can interact directly with Nayanar through advanced hologram technology. The facility allows for a virtual conversation, where visitors can ask up to ten questions about his life and receive responses in his trademark accent.

A standout feature is the HoloLens projection developed to recreate Nayanar’s presence that allows an immersive experience. Murals depicting his life journey adorn the museum walls, complemented by artifacts like his desk, pedestal fan, radio, and television arranged as they were in his room.

An interactive touchscreen provides information on 71 books and articles authored by Nayanar, while a documentary showcases key moments and interviews from his life, including segments from the ‘Ask the Chief Minister’ program.

The museum also features a display commemorating martyrs, with a facade bearing the faces of farmers, laborers, women, students, and the common people. Additionally, the short film exhibition ‘Charitram Sachitram’ covers class struggles and historical events of the communist movement.

Organised by museum architect Vinod Daniel and led by actor and director Shankar Ramakrishnan, the museum also includes silicone sculptures of prominent leaders like P. Krishna Pillai, E.M.S Namboodiripad, N.C. Shekhar, and A.K. Gopalan, a short film of past struggles, and the Martyrs’ Wall.

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan laid a floral wreath at memorial tomb of Nayanar at Payyambalam in Kannur. Central committee Member P.K .Sreemathy, Minister Ramachandran Kadanapalli, CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan, State committee members P. Jayarajan, T.V. Rajesh, Dr. V. Sivadasan, MP, and other leaders participated.

