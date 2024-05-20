GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Museum in honour of E.K. Nayanar opened in Kannur

Published - May 20, 2024 03:33 am IST - KANNUR

Sajit C P _11435
The E.K. Nayanar Museum at Burnassery, part of the EK Nayanar Academy, was inaugurated on Sunday, marking the 20th death anniversary of the former Chief Minister.

The E.K. Nayanar Museum at Burnassery, part of the EK Nayanar Academy, was inaugurated on Sunday, marking the 20th death anniversary of the former Chief Minister. | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

The E.K. Nayanar Museum at Burnassery in Kannur, part of the E.K. Nayanar Academy, was inaugurated on Sunday offering visitors an immersive journey through the life and struggles of the revered leader. The museum which opened on 20th death anniversary of late Chief Minister provides a heartwarming experience with a stunning view.

Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by the ‘Raised fist’ salute sculpture, symbolising the fighting spirit of oppressed. The museum features personal items used by Nayanar, with the centerpiece being a life-size silicone statue of the leader.

A notable exhibit is the recreation of Nayanar’s study from his home at Kalliasseri in Kannur with the original table and pen he used.

The museum offers an innovative installation where visitors can interact directly with Nayanar through advanced hologram technology. The facility allows for a virtual conversation, where visitors can ask up to ten questions about his life and receive responses in his trademark accent.

A standout feature is the HoloLens projection developed to recreate Nayanar’s presence that allows an immersive experience. Murals depicting his life journey adorn the museum walls, complemented by artifacts like his desk, pedestal fan, radio, and television arranged as they were in his room.

An interactive touchscreen provides information on 71 books and articles authored by Nayanar, while a documentary showcases key moments and interviews from his life, including segments from the ‘Ask the Chief Minister’ program.

The museum also features a display commemorating martyrs, with a facade bearing the faces of farmers, laborers, women, students, and the common people. Additionally, the short film exhibition ‘Charitram Sachitram’ covers class struggles and historical events of the communist movement.

Organised by museum architect Vinod Daniel and led by actor and director Shankar Ramakrishnan, the museum also includes silicone sculptures of prominent leaders like P. Krishna Pillai,  E.M.S Namboodiripad, N.C. Shekhar, and A.K. Gopalan, a short film of past struggles, and the Martyrs’ Wall.

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan laid a floral wreath at memorial tomb of Nayanar at Payyambalam in Kannur. Central committee Member P.K .Sreemathy, Minister Ramachandran Kadanapalli, CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan, State committee members P. Jayarajan, T.V. Rajesh, Dr. V. Sivadasan, MP, and other leaders participated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.