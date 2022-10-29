Museum case accused could have made break-in attempts at Kuravankonam, say police

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 29, 2022 22:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The City police have launched an inquiry into an alleged break-in attempt reported in Kuravankonam a few days ago. The move comes amid suspicion that the perpetrator could have been the same person who had sexually assaulted a morning walker in Museum.

The unidentified person had climbed the terrace of the house of a dance teacher at Kuravankonam around 10 p.m. on Tuesday (October 25) before leaving the premises an hour later and returning again around 1 a.m. He remained unsuccessful despite making several attempts to forcefully enter the house till 3.45 a.m. on Wednesday.

His actions were caught on a CCTV camera, the visuals of which were being monitored by the teacher’s husband abroad using his mobile phone. The family had then lodged a complaint with the Peroorkada police station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the incident, the perpetrator is reported to have allegedly made attempts to break into other houses in the region on the same night.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The alleged sexual harassment of the morning walker had taken place around 4.45 a.m. on Wednesday. A special investigation team led by the Cantonment Assistant Commissioner has been tasked with the probe.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app