Museum case accused could have made break-in attempts at Kuravankonam, say police

The City police have launched an inquiry into an alleged break-in attempt reported in Kuravankonam a few days ago. The move comes amid suspicion that the perpetrator could have been the same person who had sexually assaulted a morning walker in Museum.

The unidentified person had climbed the terrace of the house of a dance teacher at Kuravankonam around 10 p.m. on Tuesday (October 25) before leaving the premises an hour later and returning again around 1 a.m. He remained unsuccessful despite making several attempts to forcefully enter the house till 3.45 a.m. on Wednesday.

His actions were caught on a CCTV camera, the visuals of which were being monitored by the teacher’s husband abroad using his mobile phone. The family had then lodged a complaint with the Peroorkada police station.

Prior to the incident, the perpetrator is reported to have allegedly made attempts to break into other houses in the region on the same night.

The alleged sexual harassment of the morning walker had taken place around 4.45 a.m. on Wednesday. A special investigation team led by the Cantonment Assistant Commissioner has been tasked with the probe.