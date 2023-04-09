ADVERTISEMENT

Musavari bungalow gets a facelift

April 09, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Renovation works progressing at the Musavari bungalow at Punalur in Kollam. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

Musavari bungalow in Punalur, a heritage structure built by the royal family of erstwhile Travancore, will soon get a facelift with the completion of ongoing renovation works.

Located near TB Junction, the building was in a dilapidated condition with leaking roofs and crumpling parts. Said to be built around the time of Punalur suspension bridge that was constructed by erstwhile Travancore king Ayiliyam Thirunal Rama Varma in 1877, the structure had remained in a neglected state for a while. The building with tiled roof stands around five feet above ground level as a measure to protect the residents from wild animals. Though it was announced that the bungalow will be converted it into a museum, no steps were taken to restore it until recently. After the intervention of Punalur MLA P.S.Supal, the Public Works Department had sanctioned the funds to renovate the building and at present works are progressing to fix the roof. While visitors were not allowed during the last couple of years, the building is expected to be a tourist attraction after the completion of works.

According to officials, the building was in a bad shape after it was closed for a long time during the pandemic. All the wooden parts were in disrepair and the renovation works will be carried out without spoiling its heritage value, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US