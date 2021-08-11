Murugappa group plans expansion

Group chairman M.M.Murugappan holds discussions with Industries Minister P.Rajeeve

The Murugappa group, a business conglomerate with stakes in agriculture, engineering, financial services and other sectors, has expressed interest in making fresh investments in Kerala.

Group chairman M.M.Murugappan on Tuesday held discussions with Industries Minister P.Rajeeve on setting up a ₹200 crore project in the State.

Industrial climate

A pressnote quoting Mr.Rajeeve said the company would also expand its operations in the State.

Mr.Murugappan conveyed his satisfaction with the industrial environment in Kerala. The Minister, on his part, offered all support for the group to expand its footprint.

Principal Secretary, Industries K.Elangovan and MD, Carborundum Universal N.Anandaseshan were present at the discussions.