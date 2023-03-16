Murmu presents President’s Colour to INS Dronacharya

March 16, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOCHI

President Droupadi Murmu presented the President’s Colour on Thursday to INS Dronacharya, Indian Navy’s gunnery school at Fort Kochi.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that maritime strength remained critical to India’s strategic, military, economic and commercial interests. “For a nation like India, the fifth largest economy in the world, with a long coastline, island territories and substantial seafaring population, a strong and modern Navy is very important. A combat-ready, multi-dimensional and versatile Indian Navy has not only deterred our adversaries and safeguarded our maritime interests, but also enabled creation of a peaceful periphery to facilitate socio-economic growth, during the past 75 years.”

“The nation is proud of the Navy’s commitment in protecting the country’s maritime borders, securing trade routes and rendering assistance during calamities. Over the years, the Navy has developed significant capabilities to be a mission-deployed and response-ready force across the Indian Ocean Region, and be the ‘first responder’ to any contingency, in our maritime neighbourhood,” Ms. Murmu added.

She exhorted Navy personnel to keep themselves updated with the latest technological advancements and changing operational dynamics in the maritime domain.

Referring to her visit to INS Vikrant, the indigenous aircraft carrier, just before the President’s Colour presentation function, she said it was a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat. She appreciated personnel of the Navy, Cochin Shipyard Limited, and others associated with the endeavour.

Apart from Indian Navy personnel, INS Dronacharya, a centre for excellence in gunnery and missile warfare, has trained Coast Guard, paramilitary and police forces, apart from naval personnel from friendly countries.

The President’s Colour or the Nisham is considered the highest honour that the President bestows on a unit for exceptional service to the nation. INS Dronacharya is also the nodal centre for training Sagar Prahari Bal and the Navy’s centre for training several Indian Ocean Region (IOR) nations in constabulary operations.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar.