Murder: youth remanded in judicial custody

The Kasaragod Second Class Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday remanded Albin, who is accused of murdering his sister by administering lethal poison, in judicial custody in the Kanhangad subjail till August 27.
The 22-year-old youth, from Balal in Kasaragod, allegedly murdered his 16-year-old sister Ann Marry by adding rat poison in ice cream. She died on August 5. His father Benny is also in critical condition after consuming the ice cream.
He confessed to the police that he had planned the murder after searching the internet. He had planned to murder his entire family. However, his initial attempts failed when he mixed rat poison in chicken curry. His plans succeeded in the second attempt when he mixed poison in ice cream prepared at home on July 31.
A day after consuming it, his sister fell severely ill and started vomiting and suffered from diarrhoea. She later died at a hospital.
Although poisonous substance was found in the bodies of others in the family, no toxins were found in Albin’s body, which raised doubts and he was arrested.
The police said Albin was in a relationship with a woman and his family was opposed to it. Besides, he wanted to live a comfortable life and considered his family members an obstacle.
