Murder victim’s body brought from Poland, laid to rest

February 09, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a man from Pudussery killed in Poland was brought home and laid to rest here on Thursday.

The body of S. Ibrahim, 30, was brought to Nedumbassery by Qatar Airways, and carried to his house at Pudussery near here in a NORKA ambulance.

The body was interred at Mettupalayam Street Juma Masjid graveyard. Ibrahim, an IT officer at ING Bank, was found murdered in his apartment at Warsaw, Poland, on January 25. He was reportedly stabbed to death by the flat owner.

Ibrahim had taken up a job in Poland about a year ago.

CONNECT WITH US