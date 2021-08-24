Murder victim died of blows to the head, says autopsy report

Kannur

24 August 2021 22:06 IST

Police arrest one one of the suspects in case

The post-mortem report of the 30-year-old man, who was found dead in a canal with his hands and legs tied and packed in a sack, has revealed that he died due to fatal blows to the head.

According to the report, the victim, Prajeesh, a native of Chakkarakkal, was hit on the head more than 10 times with an object like an iron rod.

He was killed allegedly for revealing the names of the people involved in a theft of teak wood costing ₹3 lakh from a house.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the police arrested one of the suspects, Prashanth, on Tuesday.

He has been booked for the murder and charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

He would be produced in the ACJM court in Thalassery.

The police believe that Abdul Shukoor, the first accused in the case, might have left the State. Riyaz, another accused in the theft case, was not involved in the murder, the police said. Shukoor and Riyaz were arrested on August 9 in the theft case.

They were released on bail on August 17.

Prashanth, Shukur and the victim had consumed liquor.

Prajeesh was killed while he was in an inebriated condition and later his body was dumped into the canal.

The Chakarakkal police were investigating the missing case of Prajeesh when his body was found in the canal at Pothuvachery in Edakkad police limits.