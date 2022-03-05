Murder: two sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment

27-year-old man stabbed to death at Vellarada in 2012

Two men accused of murdering a 27-year-old man in 2012 were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹3 lakh each by the Additional District and Sessions Court - VI, Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday.

Vijayan, 45, of Vineeth Bhavan, Vellarada, and Lowin, 38, S.V. Bhavan, Anappara, were accused of murdering Praveen Kumar of Arattukuzhi, Vellarada, on the night of January 9, 2012.

Grudge

The accused attacked Praveen Kumar at Arattukuzhi Junction, Vellarada, where he was engaged in a conversation with a friend. Lowin held him while Vijayan stabbed him on his chest and abdomen. The men reportedly nursed a grudge against Praveen as he and his uncle Binu Kumar had caused a sand-laden lorry belonging to Vijayan to be seized by the police. Binu Kumar also sustained a stab injury to his thigh. Praveen succumbed to his injuries at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Although the accused fled the scene on a motorcycle, the police arrested them two days later from Karakkonam.

During the course of the trial, four witnesses, including Binu Kumar, turned hostile.

Culpable homicide

Judge K.N. Ajith Kumar found the accused guilty of culpable homicide. The money remitted as fine will be handed over to the victim's kin. If the accused fail to pay the fine, they will have to undergo an additional three months of imprisonment each.

Public Prosecutor M. Salahudeen, Rakhi R.K. and Devika Anil appeared for the prosecution.