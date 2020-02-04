Murder suspected in man’s death; one held

A 32-year-old man who was found dead inside an abandoned house near Maloor, here on Sunday, is suspected to have been murdered.

The victim, P. Dijeel, a resident of Kunderipoyyil, had gone out Saturday night from his house and had not returned. Following a search, his body was found inside an abandoned house, which is half a kilometre from where he lived.

Based on the primary investigation, the police suspect that the victim was murdered. They found blood marks on the face and neck. A rope was also found around his neck.

According to the police, the victim, who had returned from abroad, was planning to start a business and his friend, an auto driver, was aiding him in the work.

In the wake of the incident, the police took the auto driver into custody, based on the information that there was a confrontation between him and the victim. Later on Sunday evening, four others were also questioned but were later let off.

Forensic experts have collected evidence from the site. After the post mortem, the body of the victim was handed over to the family on Monday afternoon, the police said.