Murder suspect found dead

Kozhikode

09 April 2021 23:16 IST

Ratheesh Kooloth, one of the 24 suspects in the Mansoor murder case, was found dead in the Valayam police station limits on Friday.

His body was found hanging from a tree in an interior area around 6 p.m. A case of unnatural death was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.

The man, reportedly the second accused in the case, was at large along with other suspects. The Panoor native was also a neighbour of the murdered Muslim Youth League worker.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by calling Thanal, at 0495-2760000.