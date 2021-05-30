Kerala

Murder of youth: four arrested

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police nabbed four people in connection with the murder of a youth in Chirayinkeezhu late on May 27.

The Chirayinkeezhu police on Sunday recorded the arrests of Abhijith alias Sreekuttan, 21, of Sinesh alias Jithu, 22, both hailing from Kochalummoodu; Sudheesh alias GK, 21, and Snehan, 21, both hailing from Chathannur. They were caught for allegedly murdering Anil Kumar, 26, of Manjadimoodu, in Thengumvila in Mudapuram.

According to the police, the incident is linked to a long-time feud among Anil Kumar and Abhijith, both habitual offenders, borne out of gang rivalry. Anil, who was stabbed and hacked, was allegedly left to die in the abandoned area by the gang.

