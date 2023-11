November 22, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a youth at Karimadom colony on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Dhanush, 19, Nithin, 18, and Suresh alias Kittu, 28. All three are residents of Karimadom colony. Nineteen-year-old Arshad, who was also a resident of the colony, was hacked to death on Tuesday evening. According to the police, other persons involved in this incident are minors.