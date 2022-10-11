Murder of woman at Kesavadasapuram: police submits charge sheet

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 11, 2022 22:32 IST

The City police filed a 300-page charge sheet in the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here on Tuesday in the case pertaining to the murder of retired government employee Manorama near Kesavadasapuram two months ago.

West Bengal native Adam Ali was arrested in connection with the incident that had taken place on August 7. He allegedly murdered the victim during an attempt to steal her belongings and dumped her body in a well. Adam was apprehended by the police in Chennai during an attempt to flee to his home town.

The investigation team, led by Medical College Police inspector P. Harilal, managed to submit the charge sheet within 63 days. The prosecution case has 65 witnesses, 30 material evidence and 58 documents.

