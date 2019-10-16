Murder of petrol pump owner: three youths held

The police on Wednesday arrested three youths in connection with the murder of Manoharan, owner of a petrol pump, at Kaipamangalam. The arrested were Anas, 20; Stiyo, 20; and Ansar, 21 of Kaipamangalam.

According to DIG S. Surendran, the murder was committed for looting money from the pump. A special investigation team led by Irinjalakuda Dy.SP Famous Varghese arrested the youth. Anas, who reached the petrol pump some days ago, had noticed Manoharan going to the bank with the collection money. They prepared a plan to rob Manoharan and started monitoring his movements.

On Monday night, while Manoharan was returning home, the gang deliberately crashed their motorbike into Manoharan’s car. Anas acted as if he was injured. When Manoharan got out of the car, Stiyo and Ansar covered his mouth with their palms, tied his hands with tape, and pushed him into the car.

Toy gun used

They threatened him at gun (toy gun) point and asked for money. They drove away on Manoharan’s car thinking that he must have hidden the money in the vehicle. But Manoharan had kept that day’s collection at the pump. The youth got angry and strangled him to death. They left the body by the road at Mammiyur, near Guruvayur, and the car at Angadippuram in Malappuram district.

All three were friends and were planning to escape to Bengaluru after the murder.