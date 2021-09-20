Murder of minor: chargesheet submitted

IDUKKI

20 September 2021 23:23 IST

Accused resided close to victim’s house in a workers’ quarters

The police submitted the chargesheet before a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court at Muttom on Monday in connection with the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl at Vandiperiyar on June 30. The chargesheet was submitted after 78 days of the arrest of the accused.

The police arrested Arjun (22) who was living close to the victims' family in the workers’ quarters at the Choorakkulam estate. According to Vandiperiyar Circle Inspector T.D. Sunil Kumar, the chargesheet was filed in record time.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused was charged with rape and murder under provisions of the POCSO Act and trespassing into the house. Mr. Sunil Kumar said 65 eyewitness, scientific and digital evidence and statements of 250 persons were included in the 300-page chargesheet, which was submitted before 90 days to avoid issuance of bail to the accused who is lodged in Thodupuzha district jail.

The incident

The girl was found hanging inside the house. Initial reports suggested that the girl, who was alone at the time, may have accidentally hung herself by the rope while playing. However, the autopsy report said she was subjected to severe sexual abuse. The police then arrested Arjun who used to frequent the house.The police said that the accused hung the body inside the room using the rope. As he appeared close to the family, his involvement in the crime was not initially suspected.