Murder of Kerala woman who went missing 15 years ago: Police record arrest of three persons

The police on July 3 recorded the arrest of three persons in connection with the murder of Kala, a young woman, at Mannar in Alappuzha district of Kerala 15 years ago.

The arrested have been identified as Jinu, Soman and Pramod. The FIR registered by the Mannar police has named Anil Kumar, former husband of Kala, as the first accused in the case. He is reportedly working in Israel. Authorities said steps had been initiated to bring Anil Kumar back from Israel.

Kala, 27, of Mannar went missing in 2009. According to the FIR, Anil Kumar, along with the three arrested, all relatives of the former, murdered Kala on the Valiya Perumpuzha bridge in 2009. They transported her body in a car before burying it at an unidentified location and destroying evidence. Anil Kumar killed her after suspecting her of having a relationship with another person, the FIR said. The FIR, however, did not mention the date of the crime and the place where the body was buried.

On July 2, the police team investigating the case recovered some materials, including likely human body parts, from a septic tank in the compound of Anil Kumar’s house at Mannar. District Police Chief (DPC) Chaitra Teresa John later confirmed that the woman was murdered, however, without divulging how she was killed and the reasons behind it. The materials recovered from the septic tank have been sent for forensic examination for identification.

The police, a couple of months ago, launched a probe into the woman’s missing case after receiving an anonymous letter at the Ambalapuzha police station stating that Kala was murdered.

Officials, meanwhile, said the FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Suresh Kumar K.V., a relative of Anil Kumar. Mr. Suresh, who was taken into custody along with the arrested, reportedly divulged to the investigators that after committing the murder, Anil Kumar sought his help to bury the body. He, however, rejected Anil Kumar’s demand. On the reason for the delay in reporting the crime by the complainant, the FIR noted that Mr. Suresh “feared the first accused (Anil Kumar)“.

Anil Kumar and Kala, who belonged to two different communities, married despite opposition from the former’s family. After marriage, she gave birth to a child. Later, he went abroad and cracks reportedly started to appear in their relationship.

After Kala went missing, Anil Kumar remarried and went to Israel a few months ago.

